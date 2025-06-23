TxDOT continues construction, closures on I-35E in Lewisville

Construction on the Main Street Bridge in Lewisville will continue periodically from Tuesday evening until Friday morning as crews finish up steel girder setting.

All lanes of southbound I-35E will be closed and detoured at FM 1171/Main Street in Lewisville from 10 p.m. on Tuesday until 5 a.m. on Wednesday. Construction is located north of the SH-121 interchange.

The main northbound lanes on I-35E will remain open.

Managed lanes, the express and HOV lanes, on I-35E will be closed starting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday until 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

On Thursday, all northbound lanes of I-35E will be closed and detoured at FM 1171/Main Street in Lewisville from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Friday.

None of the southbound lanes will be closed Thursday night or Friday morning.

The managed lanes will be closed again from 8 p.m. on Thursday until 5 a.m. on Friday.

Continuation of the Main Street Bridge improvements comes after the project was rescheduled twice due to postponement and weather-related issues.

Drivers can expect delays on detoured routes, so finding an alternate is advised, if possible.