Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County.

The Green Room, an indoor golf facility, is now open in the Oaks Building at 151 FM 407 #103, Argyle.

Grapevine Golf Cars, providing sales and service on new and used golf carts, is now open at 1611 Robson Ranch Rd., Northlake.

Grain and Berry, a smoothie & juice bar, is now open at 3194 FM 407 #203, Highland Village.

Curry Up Now, an Indo-Californian restaurant chain, is now open at 2717 Cross Timbers Rd. #400, Flower Mound.

DATCU, a credit union, is now open at 8131 Gateway Dr., #200, Argyle

Tesla Service Center is now open at 1805 Justin Rd., Flower Mound.

Fossil Creek Liquors is now open at 8131 Gateway Dr. #400, Argyle.

Thrive Pilates is now open at 2311 Cross Timbers Rd. #311, Flower Mound.

Blazy Smoke, offering cigarettes, vapes and kratom products, is now open at 1921 Business Park Blvd. #F, Argyle.

Frenchtown Salon Suites is now open at 8595 Hwy 377 #2A, Argyle.

Pinch A Penny Pool, Patio, Spa, offering pool cleaning services, equipment installation and repairs, has reopened at 2221 Justin Road, #107, Flower Mound.

Delhi6 Indian Kitchen will relocate this fall from The Shops at Highland Village to 2420 Justin Rd., Highland Village, formerly home to The Lost Colony.

Whataburger is under construction at 3201 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound and is expected to open by the end of the year.

Kimzey’s Coffee Shop has closed its doors at 429 Hwy 377 S, Argyle.

Plaid Fox Resale has closed its doors at 5801 Long Prairie Rd. #740, Flower Mound.

EVA – Esports Virtual Arena has closed its doors at 3105 Justin Rd. #C, Flower Mound.

Did we miss anything? Let us know: 940-728-8284.