Award-winning designer turns renovation dreams into reality

Marta Layton doesn’t have to toot her own horn these days. That’s because everyone else is doing it for her. This is especially true as it becomes increasingly clear that Flower Mound’s go-to independent designer can do so much more than kitchens and bathrooms.

Sure, these two spaces will always be high on a homeowner’s dream list of renovations. But who wants to stop there?

Why not expand the pantry or remove that outdated fireplace and replace it with something that screams style and sophistication? While you’re at it, a few 3D renderings that include a custom bar, mudroom, new tile floors, and revamped guest bathroom with granite countertops and space-saving design features would help visualize the possibilities. Next thing you know, nothing seems out of the question—all because you have the right designer in your corner.

“It’s fun watching clients get excited about the possibilities,” Marta said. “I enjoy being that person who can make it all a reality.”

In nearly two years of owning Sunday Morning Kitchen and Bath, Marta Layton has become the ultimate remodeling guide for homeowners who have never attempted a major remodel but have a ton of ideas but no way to bring them to life. Basically, if you can dream it, Marta can design it—with a level of professionalism and a keen eye for detail and customization you can’t just find anywhere. With Marta, clients get a certified designer (versus someone assigned to them by a big-box firm) with the skills to create technical floor plans, 3D renderings, and video walk-throughs that bring each project to life.

Marta takes care of every little detail, including going shopping with her clients to pick out cabinet hardware, appliances, countertops, flooring, and everything in between. Then, everything is handed over to the construction crews on a silver platter.

That’s what Flower Mound residents Kelly and Stewart experienced. They recently purchased what they saw as their last forever home because of its peaceful location, private driveway, and massive backyard. That said, the home was older—40 years old, to be exact—and there was no denying that their humble abode was showing its age. For instance, the cabinets, appliances, and windows were practically falling apart and needed to be replaced, and the master bathroom was separated into two rooms, with the tub and toilet being in one room by themselves. The kitchen was also too small to fit a regular-size refrigerator.

Kelly and Stewart knew it had potential, but they knew something had to change so that they could host their grandkids someday. They simply didn’t know where to start. Projects like this can often feel too ambitious to imagine, especially when structural changes and engineering are required to remove load-bearing walls and ensure each room flows seamlessly with the remaining remodeled spaces.

The before and after images of this nearly whole-home transformation are a must-see. The project included the kitchen, guest bathroom, master bathroom, and laundry room. They also eliminated a powder room, removed a bunch of awkwardly angled non-load-bearing walls, installed new flooring, and capped everything off with a fresh coat of paint.

1 of 2

Kelly said she loved their new blue island in the kitchen, which is absolutely “peaceful” and the perfect centerpiece for future gatherings. Just a few of the additional modernized upgrades this kitchen underwent include installing a functional drawer space under a traditional cooktop surface, a corner optimizer with cloud-shaped pullout, and a trash can insert with extra-large storage space. In addition to that, Kelly admitted that their remodeled Jack and Jill guest bathroom is her favorite and that she often prefers to get ready there. In their master bathroom, a few of the upgrades include a mirror that is now a recessed medicine cabinet with eye-level storage and an electrical outlet. Marta also installed a taller sink in this client’s home, as well as a 72-inch bathtub.

“There are so many homes in Flower Mound right now that are 20, 30, and 40 years old, and they’ve never been through a remodel before. My specialty is the ones that are difficult to envision without renderings. And once we have those, I have quality contractors who only have to worry about one thing—executing on the plans,” Marta said. “My first client appointment can last two or three hours, and it should. This is where we talk about everything, and I help them see the possibilities. Everything is to scale, and if the customer wants to make changes, I can do those on the spot so that they can visualize everything as it’s happening.”

In October, the DFW chapter of the National Kitchen and Bath Association recognized her with the prestigious “Best Contemporary Kitchen—Large” award for her commitment to meticulous space planning, custom cabinetry, and modern design elements that reflect elegance and functionality. More recently, she was honored with a Chrysalis Award. Since 1993, The Chrysalis Awards have honored the finest remodeling projects in the nation that reflect the professional excellence of the residential and commercial remodeling industry.

Not bad for someone who admits she didn’t know how many inches were in a foot when she first moved to the United States. That said, she’s a quick learner. She spent the next several years on self-education and strategically changing jobs to learn as much as possible. That dedication helped her secure her certification through the National Kitchen and Bath Association and five Contractor of the Year awards. Her advice on color selections and putting together complex space designs has always put her in a class by herself.

(Sponsored content)