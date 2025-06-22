Valley Creek College to occupy former church building in Flower Mound

Valley Creek College closed a deal on Wednesday to buy the building that previously housed Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church’s Family Life Center in order to expand its campus into more of a college environment. The transaction was handled by Todd Weaver.

In a statement from Trietsch Memorial UMC, it believes “the new owners will be great neighbors and partners in ministry.”

VC College’s plans for the 35,000-square-foot building off of Morriss and Dixon roads include a chapel, classrooms and learning labs, a fully-functioning café and library, an athletic complex and communal spaces.

Dave Scriven, the president of Valley Creek College, said the plan is to open the facility in the fall of 2026.

“Once we make some renovations and improvements, it will really host the college experience well,” he said of the building that first opened in June 2011. “It sits on about four acres, so it’ll have a true campus experience and dynamic to it.”

The college chose the building because it already “had the right footprint and structure” that the church was looking for, according to Scriven.

Plus, it is located less than a mile from Valley Creek Church’s main campus in Flower Mound.

“By staying close, it allows students to be immersed in the life of the culture of the church and have access to a lot of incredible people and leaders,” said Scriven.

VC College started out as the Valley Creek Leadership Academy, which was hosted at the church’s campus on FM 2499 in Flower Mound. Earlier this year, the group announced it would expand to a 4-year college experience.

“Going back to the fall of last year, our leadership team from the church really began seeking God for what’s next for the church,” said Scriven. “Through that process, it was confirmed on our hearts that expanding what was the Valley Creek Leadership Academy, at the time, was something God was inviting us to do.”

The classes are provided by Southeastern University online, but VC College sets them up in a traditional, in-person classroom setting. Other Valley Creek core curriculum is taught by VC College instructors.

The purchase of the new building, handled by Todd Weaver, allows them to get closer to making the college a true university experience.

“These facilities really just take the classroom experience to the next level,” said Scriven. “We’re creating an excellent experience for students that we can continue to grow.”

VC College’s mission statement is that the college “exists to develop leaders who know who they are, who God is and what they were created to do – and act as if it were so.”

Scriven said the purchase of the new facility, along with the partnership with SEU, are vital steps to achieving the desire of VC College to have a college campus and environment that facilitates excellence in everything students are a part of.

“There’s a lot that we’re excited about,” said Scriven. “Right now it’s really just having a place that will allow us to make the kind of college we’ve been dreaming about.”

