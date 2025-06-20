TxDOT to try construction on I-35E, Main Street bridge in Lewisville again

The third time’s the charm, hopefully, as TxDOT plans to periodically close the main north and southbound lanes of I-35E and the Main Street bridge over the weekend to set steel girders.

The main lanes of I-35E will be closed on Friday from 10 p.m. until Saturday at noon and again on Saturday from 10 p.m. until Sunday at noon.

Only emergency vehicles will be able to pass over the Main Street overpass, which will be closed at the same times as the main lanes.

Managed lanes of I-35E in the area, the express lanes and HOV lanes, will be closed continuously from 8 p.m. on Friday until Monday at 5 a.m.

Construction will be just north of the SH-121 interchange and traffic will be detoured at FM 1171/Main Street in Lewisville.

Delays are expected on the detour route, so drivers are advised to seek alternate routes, if possible.

The improvements were originally planned to take place from June 6-8, but it was postponed on June 4 and planned again for June 14-16.

Weather failed to cooperate for the workers, so the project was delayed again until Friday.

The weekend forecast doesn’t show high chances for rain over the weekend, but if weather rolls through, the project could be delayed, again.