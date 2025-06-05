Thursday, June 5, 2025
TxDOT pushes back road closure along I-35E in Lewisville

By Micah Pearce
Image courtesy of the Texas Department of Transportation

The Texas Department of Transportation delayed construction along I-35E in Lewisville, which was supposed to close lanes Friday until early Monday morning.

An update from the City of Lewisville announced the construction would be moved back to the weekend of June 14-16.

The project was intended to set steel girders for a new Main Street overpass in Lewisville. It would have affected southbound traffic on I-35E, forcing it to exit at Main Street, and force northbound traffic to exit at Fox Avenue.

Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬.

