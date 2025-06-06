Flower Mound Police Blotter

On March 30, officers took a report from a subject in the lobby of the Police Department that a porch pirate had struck around 6:55 a.m., pilfering a package off their front porch.

On April 4, FMPD was dispatched to Texas Health Presbyterian in reference to a possible intoxicated male in the lobby. When they arrived, officers observed the subject to be intoxicated and learned he had an active warrant from Lewisville PD. The man was taken into custody without incident.

On April 4, in the early morning, officers responded to a call in reference to a loud noise complaint in the parking lot of 1777 Timber Creek Road. The responding officer contacted two subjects and arrested them both for Public Intoxication.

On April 14, a pair of vehicle burglaries occurred on FM 2499 within an hour of each other. The first, at 7:30 p.m., occurred at Hollymead while the victim was at work. An unknown suspect smashed the front passenger window of her vehicle and stole her purse. The second occurred at The Oaks at Flower Mound at 8:20 p.m. While the victim was inside the facility for five minutes dropping off her father, the driver side window of her Tesla was smashed and her purse worth $370 was stolen, along with $350 in cash inside. The busted window will cost $190 to replace.