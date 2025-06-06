Friday, June 6, 2025
Kroger in Bartonville reopened after fire

By Micah Pearce
(Photo: Denton County ESD #1)

The Kroger in Lantana Town Center has reopened after being closed due to a fire that broke out on Friday morning. The blaze was extinguished by the Denton County Emergency Services District.

The fire started near the checkout area at a beverage cooler around 11:40 a.m. There was a lot of smoke and one employee was treated for smoke inhalation, but no other injuries were reported, so far.

Bartonville police said the fire wasn’t too big and was put out easily, it’s mostly the smoke they are worried about.

It took about five hours for the store to reopen. Part of the reopening process included getting a health inspector out to the store to make sure the food wasn’t ruined.

Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬.

