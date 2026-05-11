East Coast cuisine coming to southern Denton County with new Hudson House restaurant

A staple in East Coast cuisine is expanding across North Texas and its next location will be in southern Denton County.

Hudson House is expected to open a new restaurant in The Shops at Highland Village, according to a filing with the state.

The Dallas-based brand will set up shop in a 5,965-square-foot space previously occupied by Corner Bakery Café and a Pilates studio.

According to the filing, Hudson House will begin nearly $1 million in renovations on July 1 with work expected to be completed in November.

Hudson House describes itself as a pairing of “East Coast comfort food inspired by the rich history of the Hudson Valley with the warm, sophisticated yet approachable atmosphere of a classic neighborhood hangout.”

The restaurant, one of six concepts operated by parent company Vandelay Hospitality Group, is known for its Avocado Dip, Chicken Parm, American Tuna Tower and brunch favorites like Eggs Benny with country ham or lobster.

Vandelay was founded in 2012 by Dallas businessman Hunter Pond when he opened East Hampton Sandwich Company. Hudson House was opened five years later.

“Hudson House remained true to our founding commitment while moving in a totally different conceptual direction,” the company said on its website. “[It] opened in 2017 to glowing reviews and packed seatings, and it’s now a Dallas-area staple for diners seeking a memorable, refined experience.”

The Highland Village location will become Hudson House’s 12th restaurant.

The brand currently has 10 restaurants across North Texas, including Addison, Fort Worth, Frisco, Highland Park, Lakewood, Las Colinas, Preston Hollow, Rice Village, River Oaks and West Village.

Another location is expected to open soon in Southlake.

To learn more about Hudson House and VHG, visit the brand’s website.