Corner Bakery Cafe in Highland Village latest victim of companywide closures

Highland Village’s Corner Bakery Cafe closed its doors recently without any real announcement, just a posted sign on the cafe’s door.

The Highland Village closure is one of many throughout the nationwide chain.

“It’s been our pleasure being in your corner,” read the sign on the store’s door at The Shops at Highland Village. “Unfortunately, our Highland Village Cafe has permanently closed its doors.”

The sign urged customers to visit a different location, which is located at 2401 Preston Road in Plano. The store’s phone line also redirects to the Plano location.

The restaurant was one of the original tenants when The Shops at Highland Village opened its doors in September 2007. Another eatery is in the works to fill its spot, according to a mall employee.

Within the last months of 2025, the Corner Bakery Cafe in Southlake closed after operating at Southlake Town Square for 26 years.

In 2023, the Dallas-based restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after sales weakened, which was worsened after the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the closures in Southlake and Highland Village, one location remains in downtown Fort Worth and most of the other North Texas locations are on the Dallas side of the Metroplex.