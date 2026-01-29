Flower Mound approves final residential phase of Canyon Falls

The Canyon Falls residential development will be finished out after Flower Mound approved the final, 65-home subdivision at its Jan. 20 Town Council meeting.

Without council member Chris Drew in attendance, the vote was unanimous 4-0 in favor of approving the plan.

The 27-acre residential development will be located in the Denton Creek area, which Flower Mound has been working to connect to a future I-35W frontage road via an extension of Denton Creek Blvd. and a waterline.

According to a presentation from Bret Pedigo, a representative for developer Perry Homes, the developer will be building out Denton Creek Blvd. and Schmitz Blvd. to both be four lanes, along with other infrastructure.

Since the subdivision is located within The Cross Timbers floodplain, council wanted to ensure the plan was well-thought out. They emphasized the concern because of the two exceptions the developer was asking for.

One exception was to allow construction within a floodplain and the other had to do with slope grading the might affect drainage.

“The Cross Timbers was not designed with drainage in mind, they had allowable lot-to-lot drainage and there was really no public infrastructure designed at that time to carry the water away from their homes into the infrastructure,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Ann Martin. “So there is a different in that problem and this potential.”

With that, the developer said they would put in native grasses and increase vegetation to decrease possible flooding.

Pedigo said more natural slopes would look better and be a more well-designed option versus retaining walls around the properties.

“It looks more natural and it’s an easy slope going through there,” he said. “We feel like it’s a better design that way.”

Deputy Mayor Pro-Tem Adam Schiestel also wanted to ensure any future erosion would be taken care of by the developer or the HOA that is put in charge of the subdivision.

“The homeowner will be responsible for it, but they’re often not in a position to do anything about it,” he said. “So, as long as it has been designed in a way where the HOA is going to be the party they look to for relief, then that’s what I need to grant the exception.”

Both exceptions were approved with the plan.

In addition, the developer will pay $354,020.25 in cash to the town in lieu of the town’s park land dedication requirement, along with $94,384 in park development fees.

Originally, the developer planned to have about six houses in the subdivision that were located within Northlake town limits.

However, Flower Mound staff worked with the developer to adjust the plan so residents wouldn’t have to figure out two different jurisdictions, which could mean two different utility providers and trash pick-ups from one street to another.