Flower Mound awards $9.4M contract for new bridge

The Flower Mound Town Council this week approved a construction agreement for a new bridge and water line extension in Canyon Falls.

The Denton Creek Boulevard Bridge and Water Line project will extend Denton Creek Boulevard over the creek, and the road will eventually be extended all the way to a future I-35W frontage road. Urban Infraconstruction submitted the lowest qualified bid out of seven bidders at $9.4 million, according to town staff.

Town Council voted unanimously to approve the agreement. Construction is expected to begin in a few months and be completed by next fall.