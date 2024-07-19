Blood drive to be held in Flower Mound

Kylie’s Blood Drive Troop No. 2 and Carter BloodCare will host a blood drive in Flower Mound next month.

By giving at blood drives in August, Carter BloodCare donors help people going through chemotherapy, others who were severely injured in car wrecks, children with anemia, organ transplant recipients, people wounded in shootings, moms experiencing difficulties during childbirth, older adults who require surgery after falls, and more. As a thank-you gift for donating through Aug. 31, Carter BloodCare will give each donor a brand-new Summer Lifesaver beach towel, according to a news release from the organization.

The community is invited to lend an arm for Texans in need between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Aug. 3 at Faith Lutheran Church, 6000 Morriss Road. Click here to sign up.