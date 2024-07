A Dairy Queen restaurant in Flower Mound closed its doors this week.

Attempts to contact the location, 2000 Long Prairie Road, were unsuccessful. The restaurant’s doors were locked Friday and the phone number appears to have been taken out of service.

A sign was posted in the restaurant’s windows providing the addresses of the two nearest DQ locations that are still open: 1909 Justin Road in Flower Mound and 825 W. Main St. in Lewisville.