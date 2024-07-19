Friday, July 19, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

Alamo Drafthouse announces reopening date for Denton theater

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
3
Photo courtesy of Alamo Drafthouse

The Alamo Drafthouse theater in Denton will reopen in August, about two-and-a-half months after it closed its doors.

All six locations that closed in early June as part of the franchisee’s Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing are now owned and operated by Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. The affected locations include DFW’s Cedars, Denton, Lake Highlands, Las Colinas, and Richardson locations and the Woodbury location in the Twin Cities area of Minnesota. All affected venue staff will be made whole for lost wages that they were owed prior to the closures.

The Denton location, 3220 Town Center Trail in Rayzor Ranch, will reopen Aug. 20, the fourth of six reopenings next month, according to a company news release on Friday.

Alamo Drafthouse will host a hiring fair for past employees on July 23 at the Lake Highlands and Woodbury locations, both to make them whole for lost wages that they were owed before the closure and to give them first access to interviews for open positions. For anyone that is unable to make the event, then can apply here. Those who are rehired will receive a more robust benefits plan with immediate eligibility, including access to daily pay, substantial 401k match, paid medical leave, accrued PTO and free mental health services, according to the company.

“Our number one goal throughout this difficult period has been to do right by the former teammates and get back to providing the exceptional cinema experience our guests deserve,” said Alamo Drafthouse CEO Michael Kustermann. “We’re thrilled to say that that goal is in sight and that we’ll have teammates and guests back in those theaters very soon.”

Each location will host a soft opening celebration for the first two weeks after opening, including $5 tickets for all shows and 25% off select food and beverage items.

Guests who purchased tickets before the shutdown will receive free ticket rainchecks via email once tickets go on sale. Additionally, previously purchased merchandise for INSIDE OUT 2 and DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE will be distributed to guests during the soft opening period. Season Pass members affected by the closure will also be given the opportunity to reactivate their account and receive two months free for doing so once tickets for their preferred theater go on sale, according to the news release.

Previous article
Dairy Queen location in Flower Mound closes
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.