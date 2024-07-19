Alamo Drafthouse announces reopening date for Denton theater

The Alamo Drafthouse theater in Denton will reopen in August, about two-and-a-half months after it closed its doors.

All six locations that closed in early June as part of the franchisee’s Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing are now owned and operated by Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. The affected locations include DFW’s Cedars, Denton, Lake Highlands, Las Colinas, and Richardson locations and the Woodbury location in the Twin Cities area of Minnesota. All affected venue staff will be made whole for lost wages that they were owed prior to the closures.

The Denton location, 3220 Town Center Trail in Rayzor Ranch, will reopen Aug. 20, the fourth of six reopenings next month, according to a company news release on Friday.

Alamo Drafthouse will host a hiring fair for past employees on July 23 at the Lake Highlands and Woodbury locations, both to make them whole for lost wages that they were owed before the closure and to give them first access to interviews for open positions. For anyone that is unable to make the event, then can apply here. Those who are rehired will receive a more robust benefits plan with immediate eligibility, including access to daily pay, substantial 401k match, paid medical leave, accrued PTO and free mental health services, according to the company.

“Our number one goal throughout this difficult period has been to do right by the former teammates and get back to providing the exceptional cinema experience our guests deserve,” said Alamo Drafthouse CEO Michael Kustermann. “We’re thrilled to say that that goal is in sight and that we’ll have teammates and guests back in those theaters very soon.”

Each location will host a soft opening celebration for the first two weeks after opening, including $5 tickets for all shows and 25% off select food and beverage items.

Guests who purchased tickets before the shutdown will receive free ticket rainchecks via email once tickets go on sale. Additionally, previously purchased merchandise for INSIDE OUT 2 and DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE will be distributed to guests during the soft opening period. Season Pass members affected by the closure will also be given the opportunity to reactivate their account and receive two months free for doing so once tickets for their preferred theater go on sale, according to the news release.