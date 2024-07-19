Robson Ranch Rambler — July 2024

When we bought at Robson Ranch, we bought into a lifestyle as big as Texas. The amenities were a contributing factor to our decision to live here. I had plans from the start to use most of them and often. In the meantime, I joined clubs, socialized in the homes of newly-made friends and got busy with projects, commitments, and travel. Life got very busy and lately, I realized I am not taking advantage of many of them. To be clear, pickleball, tennis and golf were never in my plans as hand-eye coordination is not in my wheelhouse.

If you take a few minutes and look at the bulletin board in the Cimarron Sports Center, there are options for aerobics, dance, or time with a massage therapist. The heated indoor pool with lap lanes provides a perfect workout for anyone who wants a quiet activity that is easy on the joints. The resort quality locker rooms have a dry sauna and steam room. I manage to use them on cruise ships but cannot find the time to take advantage of them in my own backyard. As I write this, I am still trying to make it to the outdoor pool before July 4th.

While most of us frequently have a meal or drink at the Grill, few of us routinely enjoy the beautiful golf course view while sitting under the gazebo on the patio and sipping a morning coffee. Also, I have every intention of asking a few friends to join me for cocktails on a perfect evening in the seating area with the fire pit outside the bar at the Grill.

While I realize we can sit on our patios or courtyards, there are so many outside seating areas around the clubhouse that would give us a different view from time to time. Also, the seating areas in the foyer lobbies in the clubhouse are great to hold a quick meeting.

I have lived here for over 10 years and just recently found another dog walking path in the “Woods.” There is a walking paths map on the HOA website that will give you three-, four- or five-mile options.

So, you don’t do pottery, paint, make things out of wood or do crafts of any kind, you can still enjoy one of the prettiest rooms on the Ranch, the Library at the Creative Arts & Technology Center. Sit and scroll on your phone, read, or work on a puzzle.

Sometimes a life as big as Texas should include the small pleasures that are all around us at Robson Ranch.