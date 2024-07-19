Saturday, July 20, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

Robson Ranch Rambler — July 2024

Contributing Writer
By Contributing Writer
0
2
Suzanne Spisak, Vice President, Resident Director, Robson Ranch Denton HOA

When we bought at Robson Ranch, we bought into a lifestyle as big as Texas. The amenities were a contributing factor to our decision to live here. I had plans from the start to use most of them and often. In the meantime, I joined clubs, socialized in the homes of newly-made friends and got busy with projects, commitments, and travel. Life got very busy and lately, I realized I am not taking advantage of many of them. To be clear, pickleball, tennis and golf were never in my plans as hand-eye coordination is not in my wheelhouse.

If you take a few minutes and look at the bulletin board in the Cimarron Sports Center, there are options for aerobics, dance, or time with a massage therapist. The heated indoor pool with lap lanes provides a perfect workout for anyone who wants a quiet activity that is easy on the joints. The resort quality locker rooms have a dry sauna and steam room. I manage to use them on cruise ships but cannot find the time to take advantage of them in my own backyard. As I write this, I am still trying to make it to the outdoor pool before July 4th.

While most of us frequently have a meal or drink at the Grill, few of us routinely enjoy the beautiful golf course view while sitting under the gazebo on the patio and sipping a morning coffee. Also, I have every intention of asking a few friends to join me for cocktails on a perfect evening in the seating area with the fire pit outside the bar at the Grill.

While I realize we can sit on our patios or courtyards, there are so many outside seating areas around the clubhouse that would give us a different view from time to time. Also, the seating areas in the foyer lobbies in the clubhouse are great to hold a quick meeting.

I have lived here for over 10 years and just recently found another dog walking path in the “Woods.” There is a walking paths map on the HOA website that will give you three-, four- or five-mile options.

So, you don’t do pottery, paint, make things out of wood or do crafts of any kind, you can still enjoy one of the prettiest rooms on the Ranch, the Library at the Creative Arts & Technology Center. Sit and scroll on your phone, read, or work on a puzzle.

Sometimes a life as big as Texas should include the small pleasures that are all around us at Robson Ranch.

Previous article
Alamo Drafthouse announces reopening date for Denton theater
Next article
Perfect kitchen and bathroom remodels at the heart of local designer’s dream career
Contributing Writer
Contributing Writer

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.