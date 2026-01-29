Liberty Christian, Northwest, Denton, Argyle ISD remain closed as other districts reopen

Students from Argyle ISD, Denton ISD and Northwest ISD will have the entire week off due to the lasting ice and snow from Winter Storm Fern as districts called off classes Friday.

Liberty Christian School will also get the day off on Friday, citing concerns about refreezing and commuter safety.

“After continued monitoring of campus and road conditions, and the projected freezing temperatures, Liberty Christian will remain closed,” said the school in a statement.

However, the school said extracurricular activities, such as sporting events and practices, might still be possible for Upper School students. It will be up to the coaches’ and directors’ discretion.

Argyle ISD extensively evaluated local roads and campuses and most were clear, however, not enough for the district to reopen for Friday.

Superintendent Courtney Carpenter said many neighborhood roads were still in bad shape and there is a possibility of colder temps tonight that will refreeze them.

“Rinse and repeat. One more,” she said in a social media post. “While a good portion of the district has dry streets & roadways, there are several places as of 4 [p.m.] today that have significant ice and slush.”

Northwest ISD also made the decision Thursday evening with a similar reason to its last closure extension: an abundance of caution.

“Out of an abundance of caution, all Northwest ISD schools and facilities will remain closed and classes are canceled through Friday, Jan. 30,” said the district in a social media post. “While district crews have spent the day clearing the most affected areas on campuses, many locations are projected to refreeze.”

Denton ISD also announced schools will be closed Friday, which has a similar issue as Northwest ISD – its large district coverage.

“Assessment shows that while some main roadways have improved, conditions across our 186-square-mile district remain unsafe in many areas,” said Denton ISD in a statement. “Many residential streets and secondary routes traveled by our students are still hazardous and could pose risks for school buses and for families driving to campuses.”

While all district maintenance crews continued to chip away at the icy campuses, some parking lots and access roads haven’t fully thawed.

For Denton ISD, the district said some facilities will remain closed, but others may be opened under specific circumstances for extracurricular activities. Coaches, activity directors and sponsors will communicate directly with students and families regarding programs.

Denton ISD said it will use its two built-in inclement weather make-up days on Friday, April 3 and Monday, April 6.

For additional missed days, the district is filing a waiver application through the Texas Education Agency to not have to make them up.

Lewisville ISD announced Thursday afternoon district facilities and campuses will reopen for normal operations on Friday.

The district said crews were able to break up enough ice on campuses to welcome students back safely. Busses will operate on normal schedules.

According to a press release from LISD, the district spans 127 square miles, and said that was taken into consideration when making the decision to return.

“It is possible for road conditions to vary greatly across LISD, which spans 127 square miles. We’re unable to make a decision for just one campus or area of our district, but rather must take into consideration all of the 13 different municipalities our district serves,” said the district. “For that reason, parents are the ultimate decision-makers on whether or not their students will attend school, and should notify the school as they would for any absence if the parent chooses to keep their student home.”

The district said it will accommodate absences and tardies accordingly.

“Thank you for your patience, understanding and flexibility this week,” said LISD. “We look forward to a day of learning on campus tomorrow.”