Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our May 2026 issue.

The Vital Stretch, offering assisted stretching sessions, is now open at 2570 Justin Rd. #130, Highland Village.

Jersey Mike’s, a sub shop, is now open at 1050 Market Way #130, Argyle in Harvest Town Center. It will be joined by Wingstop, Great Clips and European Wax Center this summer.

Restoration Youth & Family, providing treatment for adolescents experiencing mental health and substance abuse issues, is now open at 3105 Justin Rd. Bld. A, Flower Mound.

Dan’s Bagels is now open at 8595 Hwy 377, Argyle.

Ambition Dance Productions, a dance school, is now open at 2800 Village Pkwy. #710, Highland Village.

Be Well Primary Care, a medical practice, is now open at 7210 Crawford Rd., Argyle.

Justin Sports, an indoor pickleball & badminton facility, is now open at 10710 Sam Reynolds Rd., Justin.

The Bartonville Tavern, a sports bar serving pub fare, is under new ownership and has been rebranded as The Stag Tavern, at 2652 FM 407 #155, Bartonville.

Whataburger is expected to open this month at 3185 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound.

Function Coffee Co is expected to open this month at 101 Plaza Place #150, in Northlake Commons.

Wabi House Sushi is expected to open this month in the space formerly occupied by Parlor Doughnuts at 1450 Long Prairie Rd. #110, Flower Mound.

Fast Lane Car Wash is expected to open this month at 901 FM 407 W, Argyle.

Twisted Goat Coffee is expected to open this month at 4151 Cross Timbers Rd. #110, Flower Mound.

Dumpling Queen is expected to open this summer in the space formerly occupied by HERE Asian Cuisine at 1050 Flower Mound Rd. #110, Flower Mound.

Premium Badminton Academy, an indoor pickleball & badminton facility, is expected to open this fall on Gateway Drive in Argyle.

Right Choice Painting & Construction celebrated its 20th anniversary in March.

Always Best Care Senior Services held a groundbreaking ceremony on April 23 for its new headquarters at 4120 Bryce Ln. Flower Mound.

Red Mountain Weight Loss has closed its doors at 6100 Long Prairie Rd. #600A, Flower Mound.

Did we miss anything? Let us know: 940-728-8284.