Town of Double Oak Update – May 2026

As May rolls in, Double Oak starts to pick up a bit longer days, more activity outside and the usual mix of graduations and summer plans. It’s also a good time to step back and focus on the work ahead as a town.

By the time you’re reading this, our local election will be over. Regardless of the outcome, the responsibility of serving the town remains the same. The focus now is on continuing to move Double Oak forward, especially when it comes to maintaining the infrastructure we rely on every day.

One of the primary areas of focus this year is our road program. The Town has evaluated street conditions and identified where work is needed most. This includes mill and overlay projects, crack sealing and general maintenance. These projects may not always stand out, but they are critical to keeping our roads in good condition.

The approach is straightforward, addressing issues early before they become larger, more expensive problems. Full road reconstruction is significantly more costly, so staying ahead of deterioration allows us to extend the life of our streets and use taxpayer dollars more efficiently. Several roads have already been identified for work this year, and schedules will be shared as they are finalized.

At the same time, we are addressing a few drainage issues that require more immediate attention, particularly with some of our cross culverts. These culverts carry water beneath roadways and are essential during heavy rain events. When they are working properly, they go unnoticed. When they are not, problems develop quickly.

Inspections have identified culverts that are either partially blocked or no longer functioning as intended due to age. Some will need to be cleared, while others may require repair or replacement. Given the volume of rain we can see in North Texas, these are not issues we can delay.

Roads and drainage are closely connected. Poor drainage accelerates road damage, and deteriorating roads can impact water flow. Addressing both together helps prevent repeat issues and protects both public infrastructure and private property.

You will also continue to hear updates on the FM 407 and Simmons Road property. This project remains in the conceptual stage, but progress is being made. The developer has been working through many of the concerns raised by residents, including drainage, traffic, buffering and overall compatibility with the town.

This is a significant site for Double Oak, and it requires a careful approach. What’s important is that resident feedback is being taken seriously, and there is ongoing work to address those concerns. The developer continues to coordinate with the Town’s planning and engineering teams to refine the concept and ensure it meets our standards.

There is still work to be done, but more responsive and refined solutions appear to be taking shape. As that happens, those concepts will be shared with the community for input. The process is deliberate, but that is by design, taking the time now to get it right matters.

As these infrastructure and evaluation efforts continue, residents may notice more activity around town, including road crews, equipment, and occasional traffic adjustments. While this can be inconvenient, it reflects necessary work being done to maintain and improve the town.

Looking ahead, the Town will continue to assess additional needs and plan future projects. Infrastructure requires ongoing attention, and each decision is made with a focus on maintaining quality while managing resources responsibly.

Double Oak has always taken a steady, practical approach to managing the town. That continues today. Progress may not always be highly visible, but it is consistent.

As we move through the coming months, the results of that work will start to show through improved roads, better drainage, and continued movement on long-term priorities. That’s how we continue improving Double Oak.

To stay up-to-date with all the exciting news and updates, please visit the Double Oak Town website at doubleoak.texas.gov. In addition to contacting Town Hall at 972-539-9464, Double Oak citizens may reach me at [email protected].