Hudspeth: Plans for Fire Station 10 strengthen public safety in southwest Denton

Southwest Denton continues to grow, and I’m proud of how our community is planning for it with intention. As we welcome new neighbors and new opportunities, it is important to ensure that our public safety infrastructure keeps pace. For that reason, I am pleased to share an update on Fire Station 10, which is anticipated to open in September 2028.

When Fire Station 10 was first discussed, the plan involved building a temporary station while we waited for surrounding roadways and utilities to reach the permanent site. Developers originally anticipated that essential infrastructure would not be ready for several more years. That picture has changed, and it has changed for the better.

Infrastructure in the Landmark area is now advancing ahead of schedule, thanks in part to the strong partnership we have with the developer, Hillwood, who has agreed to reimburse the City $5 million to support public safety in the area. This progress allows us to move directly into the design and construction of a full, permanent fire station rather than investing in a temporary facility. As a result, we can bring long‑term fire and EMS services to the area sooner than expected while also saving the community more than a million dollars in costs – a meaningful achievement in both efficiency and fiscal responsibility.

Another important advantage of proceeding with the permanent station now is the opportunity to use the design model from our recently redesigned Fire Stations 5 and 6. These updated layouts streamline the design process and support a more efficient construction timeline.

For the communities of Landmark and Robson Ranch, the benefits will be significant. As new connector roadways come online, Fire Station 10 will provide four‑minute response coverage to major portions of Robson Ranch’s interior, key stretches of Robson Ranch Road and Crawford Road, and important corridors along I‑35W. This enhanced coverage is essential for a part of Denton that is projected to add thousands of new homes and tens of thousands of residents in the years ahead.

As with all of Denton’s strategic planning efforts, this project reflects years of coordination along with a strong commitment to building the right infrastructure at the right time. By accelerating Station 10 now, we are ensuring that public safety remains strong for today’s residents as well as for the families who will call southwest Denton home in the future.

Fire Station 10 demonstrates what is possible when planning, partnership, and fiscal stewardship come together, and I look forward to watching this project move forward.