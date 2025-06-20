Game Wardens recover two bodies from Lake Lewisville

The bodies of a male and a female were recovered from Lake Lewisville on Thursday by the Texas Game Warden Underwater Search and Recovery Team and other local agencies.

A search by Texas Game Wardens in Denton County began Tuesday when the boaters were reported missing after their boat washed ashore, unoccupied.

The search resumed on Wednesday with the help of the United States Army Corps of Engineers.

Finally, on Thursday morning, the male victim was recovered.

The female victim was recovered Thursday afternoon.

Both victims were released to the Denton County Medical Examiner. Neither of their identities were released.