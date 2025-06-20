Foodie Friday: Traditional Chinese cuisine meets warm hospitality at Dragon House

Located in The Shops at Highland Village, Dragon House exudes a cozy and relaxed ambiance that is perfect for both casual meals and family gatherings. The interior is adorned with traditional Chinese accents—warm oriental lighting, captivating artwork, and a glass dumpling station where master chefs work their magic creating a welcoming environment for families and friends

The restaurant’s layout is spacious enough to accommodate large groups, but it still maintains a sense of warmth and closeness that makes it feel like home. Whether you’re dining solo, on a date, or with a group of friends, Dragon House offers a space where you can truly enjoy your meal.

From the moment you step in, you’re greeted with a warm welcome, and the servers go out of their way to ensure that every guest feels at ease. Whether it’s offering recommendations or making sure your drink is always full, the staff is knowledgeable and engaged, making the dining experience feel personal.

Dragon House’s menu is extensive and covers a wide range of traditional Chinese dishes. From the classic favorites like General Tso’s Chicken and Kung Pao Shrimp to regional specialties like Beef with Broccoli and Mongolian Lamb, there’s something to satisfy nearly every palate. The restaurant also offers an array of vegetarian and gluten-free options, ensuring that diners with dietary restrictions can still indulge in a delicious meal.

Here are just a few of the wonderful options for you to try: A standout dish, the Kung Pao Chicken offers a balanced combination of tender chicken, crunchy peanuts and a perfectly spiced sauce. The heat level is just right, with a tangy kick that leaves a lasting impression. Dragon House’s take on sweet and sour pork is elevated with crispy pork pieces and a rich, flavorful sauce. It’s the perfect mix of savory and sweet, with just the right amount of tang. And for the beef lovers, there is Mongolian Beef: this dish features tender beef slices stir-fried with green onions and a savory brown sauce. It’s simple yet satisfying, with the beef cooked to perfection and the sauce adding an extra layer of depth to the dish.

One of Dragon House’s strongest attributes is the consistent quality of its food. The dishes are always fresh, with vibrant vegetables and perfectly cooked proteins. The flavors are bold but not overwhelming, allowing the natural tastes of the ingredients to shine through. The use of quality, fresh ingredients contributes to the authenticity of the dishes, ensuring that every bite is rich in flavor.

It’s also clear that the chefs at Dragon House have a deep understanding of traditional Chinese cooking techniques. Whether it’s stir-frying, steaming, or braising, each dish is cooked with precision, resulting in textures and flavors that feel authentic and well-executed.

Dragon House is generous with its portion sizes, ensuring that you get good value for your money. Whether you’re ordering a small entrée or a large family-style meal, you can expect portions that are filling and satisfying. Many dishes can be shared, making it a great option for family-style dining or a group meal. But save room for dessert—they have some amazing options.

Dragon House at 4050 Barton Creek #100 in Highland Village is a must-visit for anyone who appreciates authentic, flavorful Chinese cuisine. Whether you’re a fan of the classics or seeking something a bit more adventurous, Dragon House has something to offer. The next time you’re in the area, make sure to stop by and tell them we sent you.