Local pole vaulters soar to state glory

With the state track and field meet wrapping up the 2025 season early last month, an undeniable trend emerged that suggests that southern Denton County is especially strong in one event—the pole vault.

Three state champions and two other state placers this season are just the latest example of excellence in a sport that dates back to the time of the ancient Egyptians and Greeks.

The Argyle High School program swept the state championship podium in the event in 2025 with Gator Young (16-6) on the boy’s side and Peyton Berry (12-3) on the girl’s side bringing home gold medals for the Eagles program.

The future of AHS pole vaulting also appears to be in good hands, and Dylan Wyrick (10-6), a sophomore, placed seventh in the state on the girl’s side.

But why do southern Denton County athletes typically fare so well in the event?

Argyle coach Justin Hamm said he attributes the success to a couple of factors.

“Honestly, we have a golden pocket of athletic talent, school resources and elite club pole vault coaches in the area,” Hamm said. “These athletes get to compete against some of the best vaulters in the state and country every week during the season and it pushes the athletes to work to get better each week.”

And the numbers bear this out.

Young won a state championship in the 2022-23 season, and Eli Barnes of Argyle took home the Bronze.

Jacob Dorrell of Guyer also took a bronze medal that season in the 6A division and Tanner Casaubon finished fifth at state in the TAPPS 5A division for Liberty Christian School, while teammate Eden Taylor finished seventh for LCS on the girl’s side.

In 2021, Argyle’s Mitchel Thompson won the Bronze and Barnes finished fourth, while Dorrell finished seventh, and the season before, Regan Ruffner finished third on the girl’s side for Argyle and Caleb Murdock won a state championship.

Grady Ward from Marcus finished 8th at state the same year, and this year, Taylor Brubaker (15-6) from Flower Mound finished seventh.

Hamm said he believes it takes a special athlete to complete in the pole vault.

“Pole vault is such a technical sport that has so many things that can affect a jump,” Hamm said. “It truly marries together both the physical and mental side of sports.”

Berry, who finished ninth at state last season before winning a state title this year, said being mentally tough is key.

“What makes someone good at pole vaulting is technique and the ability to adapt,” Berry said. “It is hard for many people to adapt to their surroundings when the mat is too hard or the weather isn’t perfect, but being able to not let those things affect you is what puts you above the rest.”

For Young, competing in pole vault requires the right mindset, but more than anything else it requires persistence.

“Pole vaulting caught my attention in a unique way,” Young said. “I started in seventh grade and thought it was cool. You’re using a stick to launch yourself over another stick. At first, it was definitely harder than I expected, but with consistent practice, I started to learn the technique.

“As I improved, the challenge of jumping higher became exciting, and that’s what made it fun for me.”

Young said winning a state championship was truly an unforgettable experience.

“I missed my entire junior year due to injuries, so coming back for my senior year with the goal of winning it all meant everything to me,” Young said. “When I cleared the winning bar, I knew all the hard work, setbacks, and training had finally paid off. I’m incredibly thankful that God gave me the opportunity to compete and train at such a high level and to bring another title home to Argyle.”

Berry earned a scholarship to East Texas A&M, while Gator will be vaulting as a Fighting Illini at Illinois where he also received a scholarship.

“We cannot wait to see what they will accomplish at the next level,” Hamm said.

Wyrick cannot wait for next season, as the incoming junior already has objectives in mind for 2025-26.

“I have two goals for next year,” Wyrick said. “First and foremost, I want to continue to progress as a vaulter, but just as important, I need to step up and be a leader on our team. The senior vaulters leaving us have left us with some big shoes to fill and a tradition of great vaulters at Argyle High school to carry on.”

Young and Berry were not the only state champions in the region.

Marcus’ Chase Johnson (16-6) was not focused on the outcome or results while in Austin for the state meet, but rather the experience itself.

It was only when he woke up the day of the event that he started concentrating on his process.

“During the warm up I could only focus on what needed to be done and how it should be done,” Johnson said. “Although it was my last meet there was no time to be nostalgic. I had a job to do and I was going to get it done. During the meet, I was confident in every choice I made and I felt like nothing could influence or deter me from getting the state medal.

“As they concluded the meet saying I had won, it didn’t feel real. I wasn’t overwhelmed or stunned, I was relieved that all of the work actually paid off.”