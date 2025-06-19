Argyle approves partnership with Argyle Business Association

Argyle Town Council unanimously approved an item on Monday that allows Town Manager Mike Sims to negotiate and execute a marketing agreement between the Town and the Argyle Business Association.

This would allow the Town to sign a contract with the ABA for no more than $5,000 as a civic sponsorship.

At the Town Council meeting, it was described as an agreement for marketing, advertising and networking services.

“We consider that our businesses are partners with the Town,” said Lynn Seeden, the CEO of the ABA. “We are all on the same page, we want to grow the local economy and however we can be of help and y’all can be of help to them, that is what this is about tonight.”

She explained that the money will be an investment by the Town in the cause and the activities of the ABA so the group can better serve local businesses.

Newly-hired Town Manager Mike Sims will be in charge of negotiating and executing the agreement deal the Town and the ABA. He said this first year will be a chance to experiment with the agreement while the two entities work out what works best.

“This year will be more of a start up year, then we’ll move into next year with a more regular process,” said Sims.

Seeden said working with Sims and the Town has been excellent.

“I’ve been really happy with the support,” she said. “Especially with [Mayor] Ron Schmidt, he’s been very supportive of this and I’m thrilled because I feel that our businesses need to see that the Town supports them

The original Argyle chamber, Argyle Alliance, was started by the Town four years ago. Eight months in, Seeden and her husband, Kurt, took over as volunteers.

“We hoped the Town would take it back once it was ready, but they never were,” said Seeden. “Then, it was easier to go private and make it a business, put some legs on it and make it succeed.”

The current version of the chamber, the privatized ABA, started about 12 weeks ago. Since then, the ABA has grown exponentially and has had a lot of buy-in from the community.

“We did not foresee this becoming this big this fast,” she said. “I’ve been involved in chambers before and have taught membership conventions and this is the first time I have ever been in a situation where membership exploded.”

Seeden said the growth means the group is touching on the needs in town, like support, a place to learn, a place to help each other and a place to make friends.

“I knew the need was there,” she said. “But I didn’t realize it was that deep.”

Not only are there more than 150 members, but all of them are participating, too. It’s a rare feat for a chamber.

Seeden said it’s all about the community the group has made, which helps when the community of Argyle is so tight-knit.

“Every community has the same need,” she said. “People want to be together and feel like they belong to something important.”

That’s what the ABA has grown into – a safe place where members of the community can grow, learn and teach each other.

“You’re going to come and give business, you’re going to get business, you’re going to give friendship, you’re going to get friendship,” said Seeden. “It is absolutely a two-way street there.”

The Town and the ABA are still in the process of finalizing the details of the agreement, but both sides are interested in keeping Argyle’s community on a path to success.

“This group has quickly turned into a family,” said Seeden. “And it has just been really fun.”

The ABA recently expanded its weekly meeting into two sessions. Every Friday, there will be meetings at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. For more information on the ABA, visit the website or follow the Facebook page.