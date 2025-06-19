Northwest graduate earns appointments to all four service academies

Reid Johnson, a May graduate of Northwest High School, will continue his education at the United States Air Force Academy after receiving appointments to all four U.S. military academies and choosing to serve in the Air Force.

“Patriotism as well as a strong sense of protection, loyalty and a desire to give back to the community that raised me,” said Johnson on why he wants to serve his country.

He recently walked the stage with many NISD graduates who have committed to military service.

In high school, Reid held many leadership roles. He graduated from the district’s STEM Academy, served on the STEM Council, led three Academic UIL teams and was a member of National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society.

Plus, outside of school, he has served as the commodore (president) of a local sailing club.

All of those accomplishments make Reid a standout student, but perhaps his biggest accomplishment has come while pursuing his dreams of serving his nation.

Admission into military academies in the United States includes securing a nomination from an authorized nominating authority (a U.S. Representative, Senator, President, Vice President) who all have their own unique application processes.

After applying for a nomination from then-representative Kay Granger, Reid was one of a handful of students selected to interview in front of a selection panel last fall. At the time, he was unsure of his exact plans after graduation, with the Air Force and Navy being his top choices.

Just as he has done throughout his academic career, Reid impressed the panel so much that he received nominations to all four U.S. military academies, an accomplishment that was beyond even his wildest dreams.

Reid missed the call from Representative Granger’s office, but when he saw the voicemail and returned the call, he was overwhelmed with the good news. He spoke with the teacher for his next class period and took a few minutes away from class to call his family.

One of the first people he saw in person after hearing the good news was Lucy Pustejovsky, a social studies teacher at Northwest. She taught Reid as a freshman and sophomore, coached UIL Academics teams when he was a junior and senior and is one of his biggest supporters on campus.

Ms. Pustejovsky is also a U.S. veteran who served on active duty in the Air Force for 11 years, then four additional years as a civil servant, and she knew almost immediately that Reid was destined to serve his community.

“He embodies the qualities of service before self, excellence in all we do and integrity,” she said. “He is one of the most honest people I know, and he just emerges as a natural leader.”

As she explained, to receive even one congressional nomination is incredibly tough, but receiving all four was mind blowing.

Since earning his nominations, Reid has been accepted into the Air Force Academy and is now prepared to take the next step in a journey built on service, integrity and determination.

From navigating STEM projects and academic competitions to inspiring his peers and earning the respect of mentors, he’s already left a lasting mark on Northwest High School.

Now, as he heads to the Air Force Academy, he does so not just as a future officer, but as a reflection of what student leadership and service truly look like. His next chapter is just beginning, and it’s one his Northwest ISD family will be proud to follow