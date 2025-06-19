Lantana teen cancer survivor receives scholarship

Sadie Keller of Lantana, a graduate of Guyer High School, was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood, a U.S.-based international women’s organization.

She was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter IZ, which is operated out of Highland Village. Chapter IZ was organized in 2010 and has been a part of the Highland Village community ever since.

Sadie’s unique life experiences and endeavors have had a profound and lasting impact on the community.

Sadie’s empathy for other children with cancer was fueled by her own battle with the disease. Her passion led her to found the Sadie Keller Foundation with her family. The non-profit is dedicated to supporting childhood cancer fighters and survivors.

One of Sadie’s key initiatives, Sadie’s Sleigh, is a toy drive that provides Christmas gifts to children hospitalized with cancer. Through this program, she has collected and donated more than 100,000 toys to eleven children’s hospitals nationwide. The foundation has also gifted more than 2,000 milestone gifts to young cancer fighters undergoing treatment. Sadie also worked along side Congressman Michael McCaul to publish a book, Better Angels.

Sadie’s advocacy resulted in a nationwide platform. She has lobbied Congress for the passage of the Creating Hope Act, Race for Children Act, Give Kids a Chance Act and the STAR Act (Survivor Treatment Act).

Her advocacy has resulted in an invitation to speak at the Childhood Cancer Caucus at the U.S. Capitol and the Childhood Cancer Summit for four consecutive years. Sadie’s journey caught the attention of major news outlets, including CNN and NBC Nightly News. She also got the chance to share her story on the Kelly Clarkson Show.

Sadie’s work with Sadie’s Sleigh was awarded the One Heart Award by It Works Global corporation.

With as much as Sadie has done at such a young age, she was selected as a Top 20, Time Magazine Kid of the Year Finalist.

Sadie is also a dedicated athlete, student and talented artist. She has made her mark in sports, academics and art.

In high school, she played varsity tennis for four years and earned the Heart of a Champion award her freshman year, which highlighted her determination and sportsmanship. She also enjoyed being a youth camp tennis coach.

She was a member of the National Honor Society both junior and senior years and she graduated in the top 4% of her class. Sadie was selected to represent her school in the district art show with her artwork on display in the District Board Room.

As Sadie continues her journey to college, she will continue to raise awareness of childhood cancer and demonstrate excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities and service to the community.

The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship was established in 2009 to provide scholarships for exceptional women in their final year of high school to attend an accredited postsecondary educational institution in the U.S. or Canada in the next academic year. The competitive STAR Scholarship is for women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success.

P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) has been celebrating women helping women reach for the stars for more than 155 years. Since its inception in 1869, the nonprofit organization has helped more than 125,000 women pursue educational goals by providing approximately $432 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans. The Sisterhood also owns and supports Cottey College. Through membership, the P.E.O. Sisterhood has brought together more than half a million women in the United States and Canada who are passionate about helping women advance through education while supporting and motivating them. In addition to the educational philanthropies, the P.E.O. Sisterhood provides a framework of support and community for all members.

What started with a bond of friendship among seven women in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is now one of the oldest women’s organization in North America with close to 5,500 chapters.

To learn more about P.E.O., its powerful educational philanthropies and see stories of women who have benefited from the programs, visit peointernational.org. You can also join us at: facebook.com/peointernational or PEO International on Instagram.