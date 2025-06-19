Lantana Update – June 2025

Lantana General Manger Kevin Mercer was recognized for 25 years of service at a surprise party on May 8 at the Lantana Community Event Center.

The event, organized by nonprofit Lantana Cares, was attended by more than 50 of Mercer’s friends and colleagues.

“That was the only surprise party I ever had in my life and the hugest event that has been celebrated for me, ever,” Mercer said. “It was very touching.”

Mercer was hired as general manager of Denton County Fresh Water Supply Districts #6 and #7 on May 10, 2000.

“When I first started here there were no roads, no water lines—it was basically 1,800 acres of dirt,” said Mercer.

Once houses started going up, he moved his family to Lantana on August 18, 2001, becoming the fourth homeowner in the community.

Mercer grew up in Fort Worth and holds an architecture degree from the University of Texas at Arlington.

“I was the first kid in my family to go to college,” said Mercer. “When I told my mom that I made the Dean’s List, she thought I was in trouble.”

After a brief flirtation with an architecture firm in Virginia, the son of a master plumber, who today has his own plumbing inspection license, was chosen from 80 applicants to become a building and fire inspector for the City of Euless in 1989. This began his career in town governance.

His time in Euless led him all the way to development services manager.

Word about Mercer’s experience in construction and development eventually made it to Republic Property Group, the original developer of Lantana, where Mercer was hired as general manager of the two water districts.

Mercer currently oversees a staff of 12 and operates and maintains the water and wastewater systems in Lantana. He manages the financial aspects of the district and oversees the building and construction inspections on everything that goes on in Lantana.

He’s kind of like a city manager and mayor all rolled into one.

“I’ve reviewed and approved every set of plans for everything that’s ever been built in Lantana,” Mercer said.

He is not afraid of getting his hands dirty, regularly joining his staff members in a muddy hole during a water main break.

“One of my philosophies is, don’t ever ask one of your employees to do something you would not do yourself,” Mercer said.

His position made him the logical choice to represent Lantana as a board member and past president on the Upper Trinity Regional Water District.

Mercer said he has enjoyed helping Lantana grow from dirt to 4,100 homes and a thriving business district as the years have flown by.

“It’s not really like going to work when you love what you do every day,” Mercer said. “It’s just been an honor to be a part of it from inception through buildout.”

