Late night pursuit in Lantana ends with car crash, downed tree

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old male after he fled from a routine traffic stop, crashed into a tree on Lantana Trail and led police on a foot pursuit.

Trestin Clyde Durante was driving his white pickup truck when a deputy allegedly observed him commit a traffic violation and attempted to pull him over, according to officials.

He allegedly failed to pull over, instead hitting a tree in the median of Lantana Trail, spinning the truck the opposite direction.

The deputy chased Durante, the only person in the vehicle, a short way down the street before arresting him.

According to officials, Durante claimed to have injuries from the wreck, so he was taken from the scene on a stretcher and transported to the hospital before ultimately returning to the Denton County Jail, where he is currently being held.

Durante is charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, possession of marijuana greater than four ounces and tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.