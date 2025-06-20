Flower Mound names new Town Secretary

On Tuesday, Flower Mound announced Traci Henderson has been appointed as the next Town Secretary.

“We are so excited to have Traci on board and look forward to her leadership,” said Flower Mound Mayor Cheryl Moore.

She will start the position on July 7 and will take over for Theresa Scott, who will have served with the Town for 18 years once she retires at the end of June.

“I am so excited to join the Town of Flower Mound and build upon the great work the Town Secretary’s Office has done to advance transparency and act as a liaison between the public and their elected officials,” said Henderson. “I can’t wait to get on board and get started.”

Henderson has more than 19 years of municipal and governmental experience. She has served as assistant city secretary for the City of North Richland Hills, a board secretary for DFW International Airport, deputy secretary for the City of Southlake and several positions while with the City of Stephenville.

Flower Mound decided on Henderson out of 146 applicants.

The position of town secretary is required by state law and Town Charter and, as secretary, Henderson will take on a plethora of duties that all help keep the Town running well.

“The town secretary role does so much behind the scenes to ensure everything runs smoothly for Council, for our boards and commissions and for our residents,” said Moore. “Anytime you go to the polls for a local election, when you request public information, when you read through an agenda ahead of a public meeting or you attend the Citizens Academy, you are benefitting from the work of the town secretary.”

Henderson has qualifications that set her up for success in her new position.

She holds a Texas Municipal Clerks Association designation and International Institute of Municipal Clerks Certified Municipal Clerk designation, according to the Town.