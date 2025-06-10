Mosquito sample tests positive for West Nile in Flower Mound, spraying scheduled

The Town of Flower Mound Environmental Services Division has confirmed a sample of mosquito tests from the 6800 block of Ferndale Drive has tested positive for West Nile virus.

It is not a person infected with the virus, rather a mosquito found to be carrying the virus. The positive test is the first of the year.

In response, Flower Mound has scheduled spraying on Wednesday and Thursday operations in the 1/2-square-mile radius surrounding the area where the sample was found. The spraying will start around 10 p.m. and last until around 6 a.m.

Residents in the affected area will be notified via the Everbridge notification system. To sign up for Everbridge notifications, visit Flower Mound’s emergency notifications page.

Signs will also be posted at major intersections within the spraying area.

During spraying operations, the Town advises residents to minimize exposure when possible. It also encourages these precautionary steps:

If possible, stay indoors during spraying events.

If outside or in a vehicle, stay alert for spraying trucks and maintain a safe distance.

If the spray should contact your skin or eyes, wash skin with soap and water and rinse eyes with water or a saline solution.

Close windows and doors to your home.

Wash exposed fruits and vegetables before eating.

The Town said there are no special precautions or waiting period recommendations for swimming pools regarding ground spraying. Town staff will continue to conduct additional inspections and monitor the area after treatment.

The insecticide used in spraying is applied at ultra-low levels, breaks down quickly and does not leave a toxic residue. It will not harm outside pets. Spraying operations may be rescheduled if weather conditions are not suitable.

For more information, contact Flower Mound Environmental Services at 972-874-6340 or visit Flower Mound’s mosquito control page.