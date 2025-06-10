F3 Lantana Expands Schedule to Meet Growing Demand for Men’s Fitness and Fellowship

Responding to rising interest in men’s fitness and community from local residents, F3 Lantana, a free men’s outdoor workout group, has added a new Saturday morning session to its regular weekly schedule.

The group now meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 a.m. and on Saturdays at 6:00 a.m. at the South Amenity Center, gathering outside at the Gazebo.

Locally, F3 Lantana is known as “The Quad,” a name inspired by the four grassy quadrants surrounding the gazebo where the group meets. This unique setup has become a defining part of the group’s identity and serves as a natural symbol for the spirit of unity, growth, and support that F3 represents.

F3, which stands for Fitness, Fellowship and Faith, is an international movement aimed at providing men with opportunities to improve their physical health, build strong social bonds, and grow personally and spiritually. The group is open to men ages 18 and up, regardless of fitness level or background. According to organizers, no prior fitness experience is required. Workouts are tailored so each participant can push themselves at their own pace. The emphasis is on camaraderie, not competition.

The group’s mission extends beyond physical exercise. F3 Lantana recognizes that modern men often struggle with isolation, lack of purpose and the pressures of daily life. F3 is designed to address these needs head-on by fostering genuine community, encouraging men to step into leadership and building supportive relationships with other men that help navigate life’s challenges.

Kevin Carr, a local resident who joined F3 Lantana in October of last year, shared how the group has made a positive impact in his life.

“There’s something special about conquering a tough workout with other men. It’s a real blessing,” Carr said. “You may come for the workout, but you leave knowing you are not alone. You have brothers who have your back. And it’s fun!”

Following each workout, members often stay for coffee and conversation, providing an opportunity for connection before heading off to work. The early start times are designed to accommodate busy schedules, allowing participants to fit in fitness and fellowship before the day begins.

Organizers encourage any man interested in joining to simply show up—no registration required. Newcomers are advised to bring a pair of gloves for outdoor exercise.

“You will not regret it,” Carr added. “It’s more than a workout, it’s a community.”

Other F3 groups meet regularly nearby in Argyle, Highland Village, Flower Mound, Justin and Northlake. For more information about F3 Lantana and upcoming workouts, visit https://f3northlake.com.