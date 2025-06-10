Celebrate Highland Village moves to Doubletree Ranch Park

On Saturday, Celebrate Highland Village will provide live music, food and fun activities to its new home, Doubletree Ranch Park.

The morning festivities start at 7 a.m. with the 5K Fun Run/Walk hosted by Marcus High School‘s Cross Country and Track & Field teams.

At 8 a.m., the Highland Village Lions Club is hosting a Fishing Derby.

Finally, at 11 a.m., the Fire Truck Pull Fundraiser to support Special Olympics will take place.

The evening festivities start at 5:30 p.m. when the park opens. There will also be food trucks onsite along with activities for the kids, such as a Splash Pad, a petting zoo and a Kid Zone.

ESCAPE, a Journey tribute band, will perform live music and will start at 6:30 p.m.

A fireworks show after dark will finish off the event.

In partnership with Kidventure, the Kid Zone will have archery tag, a climbing wall, two gaga ball pits, a small petting zoo, a chill zone with activities and a bounce pad with sprinklers.

Due to “the noise and unpredictability of fireworks,” the City of Highland Village has asked that guests do not bring pets to Celebrate Highland Village. They also advised that pets left at home should be brought inside to prevent them from running away.

In addition, the City asked that drones, noise makers, golf carts, RVs, tents, canopies and glass containers be left at home.

The City welcomes, and encourages, event goers to bring their chairs, blankets, bug spray, sunscreen, food-truck appetite and good-time vibes.

A list of food trucks has been released by the City: