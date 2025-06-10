Northwest ISD officially names first early childhood center

The first of Northwest ISD’s four early childhood centers will be named after former NISD superintendent Dr. David Hicks after a unanimous vote from NISD trustees, according to a press release from the district.

Dr. Hicks was chosen to honor his lifelong commitment to learning and education. He served as NISD’s superintendent in 2022 before unexpectedly passing away during his tenure.

He believed strongly and advocated for early childhood learning and pre-K for a solid educational foundation.

Even though he was only with the district for a short time, he made an impact, meeting with families to get feedback in an initiative that also prioritized interactions and conversations with teachers and staff to strengthen the culture of the district.

Dr. Hicks was committed to students in all grade levels, having served as principal or assistant principal in elementary, middle and high schools.

His “thank you” cards became a symbol of what NISD stands for – kindness and gratefulness. The traits the district hopes to instill in its youngest learners.

Located in Fort Worth, the Dr. Hicks Early Childhood Center will open in August 2026 and exclusively serve pre-kindergarten students. As the first early childhood center in the district, it will supplement existing pre-kindergarten classes available at all Northwest ISD elementary schools.

One of four such facilities approved by voters in the 2023 bond election, these schools are designed with a focus on experiential and play-based learning to cater to a young child’s developmental process.

The Dr. Hicks Early Childhood Center will be located off F.M. 156, south of Hillshire Drive and north of East Bonds Ranch Road. A groundbreaking ceremony will take place in the coming weeks.