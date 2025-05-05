Northwest ISD asks community to help name its first early childhood center

Northwest ISD’s first early childhood center will open in August 2026, but it still needs a name. So, the district is asking the community for help.

The district has an online nomination link set up on its website for name suggestions.

All name suggestions will be looked at by the NISD communications department before the Facility Naming Committee reviews them.

The district’s naming policy says the name must be in memory of a person who has served the district or community, in memory of a person that made a significant contribution to society or education, honor a local residential or geographical area or a district property donor or their family members.

Nominations will be accepted until May 19. The district’s Facility Naming Committee will review submissions and provide a recommendation to the school board in June.

The early childhood center, which was voted on and approved as part the 2023 bond, will be located in the southern portion of the district.

As the first of four early childhood centers approved in the 2023 bond election, the facility will supplement existing pre-kindergarten classes available at all NISD elementary schools, according to the district’s press release.

The centers will be designed with a focus on experience and play-based learning that will cater to a young child’s development process. The centers will also plan to offer daycare services for teachers and staff.

Families will be able to apply for enrollment for their pre-K children regardless of where they live in the district, but students will be selected through a randomized system.

If a child is not selected, they will continue to attend pre-K classes at their zoned campus or the next closest campus with capacity. More information about pre-K programs in NISD can be found on the district’s website.

The district said pre-K enrollment numbers surpassed 1,000 students in the 2024-25 school year. In the 2022-23 school year, enrollment was reported at 565 students.