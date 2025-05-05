Denton County’s first Candlelight Concert will be held at Robson Ranch

The songs of Grammy-winning artist Adele will be played by a string quartet group under the light of battery-operated candles, creating a unique concert experience at the Robson Ranch Clubhouse on May 18.

Candlelight Concerts are described as a “one-of-a-kind experience in a candlelit setting” by the trailer on its Youtube page.

The instrumental concert has been played around the country in more than 140 cities, but the closest venues for Denton residents has been in Dallas or Fort Worth.

However, the Robson Ranch Women’s Club is changing that. The group is hosting the concert in the Ballroom of the Robson Ranch Clubhouse, which will have an elevated stage with seating on all sides.

Robson Ranch Women’s Club President Donna DeBoever described the concert as bringing “the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations.”

Often, concerts feature two violins, a viola and a cello.

The lobby doors will open for the event at 6 p.m. when the cash bar will be available. The ballroom doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for guests to find seating before the show starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the concert are available in-person at the Robson Ranch Clubhouse or online at the Robson Ranch Women’s Club website.