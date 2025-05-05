Flower Mound family hosts 80th wedding anniversary celebration

Yes, his name is Laura and her name is Billie and they met in Greenville when they were teenagers. They had their first official date three years later and by 19 and 18, respectively, were married in the Oak Cliff living room of a Methodist preacher.

That was shortly after he joined the Navy in 1945 and today the patriarch and matriarch of the Mays clan are still together as they both approach their 100th birthdays.

Though Laura and Billie Mays have lived in Irving since the 1950s, their son and daughter-in-law and most of their children and grandchildren have primarily lived in Flower Mound. So, when the time came to recognize the couple’s 80th wedding anniversary, Gary and Jaime Mays agreed to host the party. The April 13 event featured 35 family members which includes 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

“Billie has dementia so we decided to only do immediate family,” Jamie said. “We have a huge extended family and friend base but we’ve given them big anniversary celebrations in the past at hotels and resorts for the 50th, 60th, and 70th never dreaming they would make 80. It ended up being a good decision because we had a beautiful time.

“At one point we gathered in the living room in a circle with all the family and they retold their love story, how they met, how they married, etc. which many of the younger grands hadn’t heard. He told how it was “love at first sight for him” and he never looked at another girl after meeting Billie.

“Then the family took a turn and told them several things about what they meant to them and how they had influenced their lives. It was precious and so memorable. We wouldn’t have been able to have those moments if it had been a big gathering, one that we might not be able to ever capture again.”

His unusual first name occurred when he and his twin brother Lee – whose names were listed as Big One and Little One at birth – chose the names of their pastor and his wife when the town judge said they needed regular names on their birth certificates.

Laura attributes the long marriage to their faith and commitment to family.

“The first thing everyone should do in the morning when they get up is make their bed,” said Laura, who continues to make their big king sized bed. “If you care enough to make your bed, it sets the tone for the day.”

Laura is a World War II Navy veteran who loves talking about his military service. Last November they attended the Veterans Day program at Forestwood Middle School in Flower Mound which their great grandchildren Masy Jo (8th grade) and James (7th) attend. Their mom, Traci, is a math, science, and engineering teacher at Bridlewood Elementary School.

Traci and husband Brandon plus his brother Jim and wife Patricia, sister Mollie Sheridan and husband Travis, and sister Laura Willett and husband Nick and their children also all live in Flower Mound. Another great grandchild, Jaxon Salinas, is an assistant coach with the Flower Mound High School football team, while great grandson Cody Smith resides in Highland Village. The remainder of the family – Gary’s sisters Marsha and Cindy and their children and grandchildren – primarily live in Irving.

Many in the family have worked at Anchor Crane & Hoist Service that Laura started in 1969. Before that he was a salesperson for Dresser Industries.

Through the years they have spent time at their lake house on Lake Fork in East Texas. He enjoyed hobbies like golf and fishing while she had a talent for art including oil paintings and as a seamstress. Laura has been involved in the Honor Flight Network that provides World War II veterans with free flights to Washington, DC to visit the National World War II Memorial.

“The fact they were always there for us growing up whether at every event or gathering whatever it might be, they carried that over to the grandchildren and great grands,” Gary added. “They did it as a team. It always has been the two of them. They do everything together, except golf.”

Jaime has always felt the same way as her husband in the more than 54 years she’s been part of the family.

“From the minute I came into the family they have treated me the very same way they treated their own children – with the utmost respect and support that anyone could ask for,” she said. “That’s how they treat everyone, including strangers.

“They’ve helped more people not only financially but emotionally and spiritually. They walk the walk. What you see is how they live day to day. I’ve never seen a more devoted couple to each other either. They’re so cute.”