Child reported to be second measles case in Denton County

Denton County Public Health has reported a second case of measles, a child with an unknown vaccination status.

The child was not admitted to a hospital and is recovering at home.

“As we report a second case of measles in Denton County this year, we want to remind the public that vaccination is the best protection against this highly contagious disease,” said Dr. Matt Richardson, director of Public Health. “With cases on the rise globally, it’s especially important to ensure your immunizations are up to date.”

This comes after the first case of measles was reported by DCPH, which reported the individual had visited multiple businesses in Flower Mound and Lewisville.

No known public exposures have been associated with the second case, according to a DCPH press release. DCPH said the child did have a recent history of international travel.

DCPH lists common measles symptoms as a high fever, cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes. Small white spots often form in the mouth after 2-3 days and flat, red spots often form on the face and speed downward after 3-5 days.

If symptoms develop, DCPH advises individuals to stay home and away from others, contact a health care provider and call before visiting any clinics or hospital in order to prevent exposure to others.

For more information on measles, visit the measles pages on the Denton County website and the CDC website.