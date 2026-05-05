Knight’s Landing brings gated ranch estate community to Bartonville

Bartonville is set to welcome a new luxury residential development as the Knight family cut the ribbon late last month on Knight’s Landing, a gated ranch estate community on Jeter Road.

The project will feature 15 homesites, each spanning approximately six acres of ag-exempt land, offering space for equestrian use, barns, guest homes and expansive outdoor living.

Knight’s Landing is being marketed as the town’s first privately gated ranch estate community. Each homesite is fully improved with utilities already in place, allowing buyers to begin construction without the delays often associated with undeveloped land.

Some properties will back up to protected open utility corridors, which the developer said will provide a long-term buffer from future development and help preserve open space.

The development is located within Argyle ISD, with students zoned to Hilltop Elementary, Argyle Middle School and Argyle High School.

The Knight family, which has been active in land investment and development across North Texas, is also establishing a nearby private residence known as Knight’s Crest Family Compound. Representatives say both projects reflect a broader focus on long-term planning and community-oriented development.

Homesites at Knight’s Landing are expected to start at $1.35 million.