Flower Mound pushes back decision on Lakeside Residence Inn

A Residence Inn hotel proposed at Lakeside Crossing in Flower Mound is still in limbo after the applicant requested the item be tabled to a later date.

Flower Mound Town Council unanimously approved tabling the item at its regular meeting Monday evening.

The applicant, Realty Capital, is represented by Jimmy Archie, who did not return a request for comment in regard to why the group asked the item to be pushed back.

It’s the second time the item has been tabled after council approved it to be tabled 4-1 at its meeting on Monday, April 20.

The decision on April 20 came after a lengthy deliberation between Archie and council.

Ultimately, Archie and Realty Capital agreed to remove the extended stay tag and reduce the building size by at least 17%.

It was an agreement that directly answered the concerns of residents that worried about clientele and property value impacts that come with an extended stay hotel, as well as increased traffic and parking issues.

Archie and council agreed allowing the property owners to manage parking would help mitigate parking issues by ensuring patrons are parking in designated areas.

While Marriott approved a Residence Inn to go in at the Lakeside spot, Archie couldn’t reveal if that would be the final brand. Whatever brand it is, it’s proposed to be a 99,240-square-foot, five-story, 134-room hotel on a 2.51-acre lot next to a planned nail salon and Marty B’s Drive-Thru Coffee Shop.

When council finally makes a decision on the proposal, it will need a supermajority vote to be approved, meaning four out of five voting council members will need to vote in favor.

This is because the proposal was denied by the Town’s Planning and Zoning Commission at its meeting in February.

At the council meeting in April, they said P&Z’s denial gave the developer good guidance and allowed them time to make significant changes before coming to council, which is why council didn’t immediately follow suit in denying the proposal.

In between P&Z and its first appearance at council, the Residence Inn pitch was delayed because of timing issues with the town posting the agenda ahead of Easter Weekend.

Slow decision-making is nothing new for Flower Mound, but especially for Archie and the team at Realty Capital trying to develop Lakeside DFW.

P&Z denied Lakeside East’s proposal in March 2025, but was eventually passed by council in October 2025 after multiple meetings, discussions and negotiations.