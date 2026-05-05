Small explosion in Northlake leaves one injured

A small explosion at a paving plant in Northlake left one person with second-degree burns Tuesday morning.

Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 and 2, with assistance from the Northlake Police Department, responded to a small explosion just before noon in the 11000 block of Harmonson Road in Northlake, near Texas Motor Speedway.

According to a dispatch call, the address of the explosion was at Sunmount Paving.

Officials said the explosion happened outside of a vehicle, but could have not determined the cause of the explosion.

PHI Air Medical Denton landed on site in case the victim, who had burns on his hand and back, needed transport.

Officials said nobody else was injured as a result of the explosion and that there was no threat to the surrounding community.

The incident is still under investigation.