Argyle student leads event raising thousands for Make-A-Wish North Texas

A student from Argyle High School is leading a fundraiser with a goal of raising more than $100,000 for children with critical illnesses.

Ella Stanzel took the reins of the 2026 “Final Disco” Grad Concert, an event that brings together graduating seniors from school across DFW to support Make-A-Wish North Texas.

The event will be held at Gilley’s in Dallas on Saturday.

Last year, more than 3,500 students came together and raised more than $62,000 to help grant wishes for children with critical illnesses.

This year, Stanzel and co. are organizing for 4,500 students and hoping to raise more than $100,000.

“Argyle High School’s own Ella Stanzel is making a BIG difference across North Texas,” said Argyle ISD Superintendent Dr. Courtney Carpenter on social media. “[She] stepped up in a big way after the torch was passed from last year’s organizer… leading the charge for this year’s concert.”

According to Make-A-Wish North Texas, more than 1,100 children are still waiting for their wishes to be granted.

The concert gives local students a chance to help those children see their dream come true.

“It’s a beautiful thing,” said Stanzel in an interview with FOX4. “And we’re really close to that goal.”

According to Stanzel, student leaders representing their schools have a link for ticket sales, which has turned the event into a friendly competition to see what school can sell the most tickets and raise the most money.

For more information, visit the Grad Concert website, which is also where students can buy tickets for the event, which is scheduled for Saturday in Dallas.