Social media trend leading to allergy meds overdoses, Cook Children’s warns

A North Texas hospital is warning parents about a social media trend that is causing kids to overdose on the allergy medicine Benadryl.

Cook Children’s Health Care System said it has received more than 100 patients at its emergency department for Benadryl overdoses in the last six months.

One of those cases was a fatality.

“We are seeing either children taking the medication in an inappropriate amount intentionally or accidentally ingesting it,” said Stephanie Felton, D.O, the assistant medical director for the hospital’s emergency department in Fort Worth.

According to Cook Children’s, the misuse seems to be linked to a social media trend that encourages users to take a dozen or more Benadryl pills in order to hallucinate.

The hospital first took notice in 2020, when the trend first started to circulate. After education and public awareness, the trend died down, but has since resurfaced.

“These are heartbreaking cases because these are usually normal, healthy, fully-functioning children that can have dire effects because of this choice,” said Dr. Felton.

Whether it is part of a trend or general substance abuse, Cook Children’s said the bigger concern is overdoses.

The Highland Village Fire Department provided mutual aid to a call on Wednesday that a sixth grader at Lake Dallas Middle School had taken 24 Benadryl pills before school and was transported to a local hospital.

Other local departments have not reported any cases involving Benadryl misuse.

According to Cook Children’s the first line of defense is open communication. While it can be a difficult conversation, it can make a potentially life-saving difference.

Benadryl, also known as diphenhydramine, is an over-the-counter medication, so it is often easily accessible to children and teens.

“There is a specific amount you can take based on age and weight,” said Dr. Felton. “If you go outside of that you can cause harm to your body.”

Cook Children’s said parents should monitor these symptoms of an overdose, in addition to some other tips:

Hot but not with a fever

Pupillary size

Heart arrhythmias

Seizures

Difficulty breathing

Hallucination

Safe Medication Dosing

Follow the dosing directions listed on the medication by using the appropriate measuring items, such as a medicine cup or oral syringe.

Double dosing is NOT twice as effective, and in many instances can cause internal damage.

Adult medications may be too strong for children and should not be given in half doses. Only give medicine to your child that is intended for children.

Print the medication schedule to keep the right dosage for your family.

Safe Storage