Celebrate mom with brunch close to home

If there’s one day to give mom a break from the kitchen, Mother’s Day is it — and southern Denton County has no shortage of brunch options to make her feel celebrated. From upscale buffets to casual favorites, local restaurants are rolling out special menus for Sunday, May 10, so make those reservations early.

Shoal Creek Tavern at The Shops at Highland Village will host its annual Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet, featuring hand-carved prime rib, made-to-order omelets and tacos, along with fresh brunch favorites and desserts. Seating is limited, with times at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Reservations are available on Resy or by calling 972-317-2250.

Verf’s Grill & Tavern in Flower Mound will also offer its annual brunch buffet, including made-to-order omelets and street-style tacos, slow-roasted prime rib, citrus-glazed flounder and pecan-crusted pork tenderloin. A cold station with shrimp cocktail and Mediterranean salad will also be available. Seating times mirror Shoal Creek, and pricing is $48.99 for adults and $17.99 for children ages 3-12. Call 972-317-3390.

Lambeau’s America Kitchen & Taps at The Shops at Highland Village will serve a buffet featuring prime rib, seafood, crusted chicken, steak and wild mushroom crepes, along with breakfast classics and desserts. Seating is offered at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., with pricing at $47.99 for adults and $17.99 for children ages 3-12. Reservations can be made by calling 972-317-9991.

Mattito’s Tex-Mex in Flower Mound will feature its Sunday mimosa brunch, including an avocado toast bar, omelet station and carving station with roasted poblano brisket. The brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with pricing at $25.95 for adults and $12.95 for children ages 5-11. Children under 5 eat free. Call 972-355-1359 for details.

Flurry’s Market + Provisions in Flower Mound will open early at 9 a.m. with a special menu that may include brisket chilaquiles verde, prime rib hash, biscuits and gravy, ribeye steak and eggs, beignets and more, with lunch options also available. Call 972-539-7300 for more information.

The Barrel in Bartonville will offer its annual Mother’s Day brunch with a New American menu featuring omelets, crab cake benedict, smoked salmon benedict and steak and eggs, along with lunch selections such as grilled salmon and top sirloin. Call 940-241-3500 for reservations.

At the River Walk, Vinifera Wine Lounge will serve brunch favorites alongside breakfast tacos, biscuits and gravy, avocado and prosciutto toast and a fruit brunch board. Call 972-899-9821 for reservations.

Additional local options include:

Los Caminos Modern Cocina, Flower Mound. Open Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. for brunch or dinner. 214-556-8325.

Tycoon, Flower Mound. Brunch served Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 972-537-5720.

Seven Mile Café, Highland Village. Open 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 972-317-8600.

First Watch, Flower Mound. Open 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 972-355-2185.

Mi Dia From Scratch, Flower Mound. Opens at 11 a.m. 972-874-4747.

Sip + Savor, Highland Village. Open Sunday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. 972-942-8742.

Marty B’s, Bartonville. Open Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. 940-241-3500

If your favorite restaurant isn’t on the list, check its website or social media pages for Mother’s Day specials.