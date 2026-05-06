Flower Mound preparing for mosquito season with free dunks for residents

Mosquito season is just around the corner, bringing with it the threat for bites and viruses, like West Nile Virus.

The Town of Flower Mound is offering its residents free “mosquito dunks,” which are used to reduce the mosquito population.

“It’s that time, Flower Mound,” said the Town on social media. “The mosquitos are back, but you can help us fight those pesky bugs.”

According to the town, the dunks are small tablets comprised of an environmentally safe larvicide that specifically targets and eliminated mosquito larvae when placed in standing water for 30-45 days.

Standing water can include bird baths, planter basins, stagnant pools and water troughs.

The Town started giving out the dunks on Monday and will continue until they run out.

Residents can pick up two dunks per household at Flower Mound Town Hall along FM 1171.

In order to pick up the dunks, residents must show proof of residency, such as a utility bill or driver’s license.

Town Hall is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If residents aren’t able to secure a dunk, they can also be purchased at most local home, garden and hardware stores.

For more information and other ways to prevent mosquitos, visit the Town’s mosquito webpage or call Environmental Services at 972-874-6340.