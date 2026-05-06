Bartonville Town Update – May 2026

Hello Bartonville! At the April 21 Town Council meeting, I had the privilege of presenting the Mayor’s Outstanding Service Award to Shari Borth in recognition of her exceptional dedication and service to the Town. During a particularly challenging eight-month period, when two co-workers were out at different times, Shari demonstrated outstanding professionalism and commitment by successfully managing the responsibilities of three critical roles. She stepped up without hesitation to ensure continuity of operations, handling these additional duties with efficiency, reliability and a consistently positive attitude while maintaining the high standards expected by our Town. Her willingness to go above and beyond, often under demanding circumstances, reflects a strong commitment to public service and to the residents we serve. Shari played a vital role in keeping Town operations running smoothly during a difficult time, and her contributions made a meaningful impact. We are grateful for her service and proud to recognize her with this well-deserved honor.

Celebrating Mother’s Day, I would like to take a moment to recognize and honor the incredible mothers, grandmothers, aunts and mother figures who make such a meaningful difference in our lives and in our community. They are caregivers, mentors, leaders and role models who give selflessly, often without recognition, to ensure others have the support and encouragement they need to thrive. We express our deepest gratitude for all they do and celebrate the compassion, resilience and dedication that define motherhood in all its forms.

On Friday, April 17, Police Chief Jeff Ashabranner visited Guidance Preparatory Academy in Bartonville to spend time with preschool students. During their visit, he shared insights about his role and engaged the students in a fun and interactive question-and-answer session. The event concluded with group photos alongside each class. It was a wonderful opportunity to connect with some of the youngest members of our community and foster positive relationships at an early age.

Our recent Cleanup Day was a success, and I want to thank all our volunteers and staff who participated. Residents had the opportunity to dispose of tires, limbs, clothing, computers and monitors as well as bring documents for shredding. Staff is currently evaluating the event to identify opportunities for improvement and to make future cleanup efforts even more effective and convenient for our residents.

We would like to recognize Chief Asabranner, who was recently featured in a national news documentary highlighting a significant case from early in his law enforcement career. The documentary focuses on the 1998 homicide of Elizabeth “Betty” Black in Farmers Branch. At the time, Chief Ashabranner was serving as a Sergeant in the Narcotics Unit and was asked to assist with the investigation due to the victim’s connection to a prominent methamphetamine distributor. The case ultimately revealed a motive tied to money and narcotics, involving multiple suspects. Through coordinated investigative efforts, all parties involved were successfully identified, leading to the conviction of Charles Don Flores, who is currently on death row, and Richard Childs, who is serving a 45-year sentence. NBC News recently reached out to Chief Ashabranner to share his perspective on the case, and an interview was conducted at the Bartonville Town Hall during their visit to the Dallas area. This recognition highlights Chief Ashabranner’s longstanding commitment to law enforcement and his role in complex criminal investigations. We are proud to have his experience and leadership serving our community today.

Phase Three of the E. Jeter improvement project began in late April. This phase represents another key step in addressing and improving aging roadways throughout the Town. We appreciate our residents’ patience as construction continues and look forward to the long-term benefits it will provide for our community.

For more information on any of these updates, please contact Town Hall.

Residential Projects:

Deer Hollow – 14 residential lots (5-acre subdivision behind Hat Creek)

Eagle Ridge – 33 residential lots (2-acre subdivision across FM 407 from Tractor Supply)

Hudson Hills – 33 residential lots (2-acre subdivision behind Marty B’s)

Trifecta Estates – 8 residential lots (2-acre subdivision off McMakin)

Knight’s Landing – 15 residential lots (6-acre subdivision, 600 block of E Jeter)

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