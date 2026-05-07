Wildflower Cafe opens in Flower Mound

Flower Mound has a new brunch option as of Wednesday morning.

Wildflower Cafe is now serving its traditional breakfast favorites and specialty dishes with an Asian twist.

The brunch spot opened its doors along FM 2499 in Flower Mound. The space was previously occupied by Dix Cafe, a restaurant that also served breakfast and lunch.

Wildflower’s menu includes traditional breakfast favorites like eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes, waffles and French toast, as well as a variety of omelettes and bowls.

The lunch menu includes several different sandwiches and a specialty Vietnamese-style dish, Bò Né, which describes the sizzle with which it comes out from the kitchen with.

According to owner Sophie Le, all dishes are made from scratch.

Wildflower also serves a variety of specialty teas and wines.

However, another draw of the restaurant is its unique decor and environment. Many decorations were handmade by Le while they were preparing to open.

Sophie and her husband, William Le, also have a restaurant in Grapevine and are excited to start serving the Flower Mound community.

“It’s so beautiful here, we love it,” said Sophie Le in a previous interview with The Gazette. “We’re hoping to bring a little bit of an Asian twist to lunch in Flower Mound.”

According to Wildflower Cafe’s website, it is open every day except Monday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the brunch restaurant’s website and follow the spot on Facebook.