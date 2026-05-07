TxDOT eyes completion date for work on FM 2499 and FM 407 in Highland Village

Construction on the intersection of FM 2499 and FM 407 in Highland Village is slowly creeping along, but it has quickly become a headache for local commuters.

However, according to the City of Highland Village, Texas Department of Transportation anticipates the work to be completed by mid-May.

On Tuesday and Wednesday evening, the Texas Department of Transportation made the switch over to new traffic signal poles at the intersection, replacing the old ones.

However, the City said work could continue Thursday evening, leaving the signals in a blinking red state.

According to the City, the signals could flash red for several hours and drivers should expect significant delays.

“We appreciate your understanding and strongly recommend using alternative routes to help ensure a smoother journey,” said TxDOT. “Thank you very much for your cooperation as we work to enhance the safety and quality of our roads.”

Construction started on the project in June 2025, which plans to add dual left turn lanes in all four directions and some designated right turn lanes going east on FM 407 and south on FM 2499.

When construction started, Highland Village expected the work to be done in about five months.

Almost 10 months later, TxDOT believes the work is finally near the finish line, however the department’s project tracker still lists the completion date as “TBD.”

The tracker lists the project’s budget as just more than $2.66 million, of which about 86.5% has been used.