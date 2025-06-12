Thursday, June 12, 2025
Construction on FM 2499 at FM 407 to begin Monday

Image courtesy of the Texas Department of Transportation

TxDOT will begin work on improvements to the intersection of Long Prairie Drive (FM 2499) at Justin Road (FM 407) on Monday.

Construction on the intersection of FM 2499 at FM 407 in Highland Village is expected to last five months. (Photo courtesy of Highland Village on IG)

Construction will add dual left turn lanes in all four directions and some designated right turn lanes going east on FM 407 and south on FM 2499.

According to the City of Highland Village, the project should be completed in 144 days, about five months.

Lane closures are expected and the City asks that traffic proceed with caution when heavy equipment and workers are present. Taking alternate routes are advised.

The City said improvements to this intersection have been requested in nearly every city mobility survey. After a few months of discomfort, the City said traffic flow should be much better at the intersection.

Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬.

