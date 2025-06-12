First Watch breakfast restaurant’s new Rayzor Ranch location to offer free coffee

First Watch, a restaurant offering breakfast, brunch and lunch, will open a new location at Rayzor Ranch in Denton on Monday.

To celebrate opening, the new location will offer free, unlimited Project Sunrise coffee with the meal of any customers that dine in from Monday through Friday, June 20.

The restaurant will be located at 3420 North I-35 and will feature a chef-inspired menu with rotating seasonal offers. It will have a covered patio and a bar.

First Watch’s dishes are made-to-order using fresh ingredients in a kitchen without heat lamps, microwaves or deep fryers.

The menu features omelets, avocado toast, farmhouse hash, lemon ricotta pancakes and signature items like its Million Dollar Bacon, sandwiches and salads like the Superfood Kale Salad.

Other drink options include juice made from freshly-squeezed fruits and vegetables. Project Sunrise coffee is First Watch’s socially-responsible coffee brew sourced by women farmers in South America.

The newest location will create new jobs for the area, employing about 30 people that work one shift a day and will never have to work night shifts. Applicants can apply at the First Watch website.

First Watch will be open from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily for pickup, delivery and dine-in services.