Robson Ranch Rambler  – June 2025

The right music can improve cardiovascular health, muscle strength, balance, coordination and flexibility. Music can help us release body tension and lift our mood. A daily dose of music along with our vitamins and breakfast of champions is a winning combination. At Robson Ranch, we have a smorgasbord of music options available to us.

Robson Ranch Music Club is gearing up for an evening of music and dancing at its Summer Sizzle Dance Party. The event, slated for Friday, June 13, at the Robson clubhouse, will feature the dynamic sounds of The Special Edition Band.

Tickets for the Summer Sizzle Dance Party are on sale at the Robson Clubhouse at $20 each. The Special Edition Band is a top Dallas party band known for its professionalism and dynamic performances. They excel in various musical styles like dance/pop, R&B, rock and country, covering hits from the ’70s to today.

Robson Ranch residents and music enthusiasts are in for a treat, as the Robson Ranch Music Club proudly presents a concert featuring the renowned pianist, accompanist, composer, and arranger Paul Lees. The performance is scheduled for Saturday, June 14, promising an evening of exceptional musical artistry. Tickets are on sale in the Clubhouse at $15 each. Paul Lees is a highly-respected figure in the Dallas-Fort Worth music scene, known for his versatility and mastery across various musical genres.

Colt and the Old 45s are returning to the Robson Ranch ballroom on Saturday, July 12. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person. This group always impresses and entertains audiences with their rock ‘n’ roll covers from the late ‘50s, ‘60s, and early ‘70s, as well as some of their own well-received original compositions. You can purchase tickets in person from the Director of Banquets and Events starting June 23 at 9 a.m. You need to be an early bird to score tickets for this event!

If you want to get into the swing of things yourself, head to the clubhouse on the 2nd Wednesday and 4th Tuesday of each month for country western & modern line dancing. High beginner classes are offered from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and beginner classes from 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. Just show up! It’s $1 per person for the whole evening! More information about music events can be found at www.rrdancers.com.

Or head to the Cimarron Sports Center any weekday for Zumba classes. Zumba Gold and Zumba Fitness classes offer an exhilarating, effective, easy-to-follow, Latin-inspired, calorie-burning dance fitness-party! See the Sports Center Activities and Classes daily update for details.

From time to time, we can even park a lawn chair at the end of our driveway, enjoy a cold beverage and listen to live music from our favorite neighborhood artists!